Donald James Weisel, 90, b. October 19, 1928; d. October 18, 2019; beloved husband of Marion (Matteson) Weisel, son of the late Curwen and Mamie Weisel. Father of Dale Weisel (Barrae), Karen Weisel (Wayne Balnis), David Weisel (Ronna Rajaniemi), and Christine Weisel (Robert McNaull). Survived by grandchildren Naomi Balnis, Kevin and Rebecca Weisel, and Julian McNaull. Donald was a graduate of Hilltown HS in Bucks Co. and Ursinus College, and worked for Philco and Ford Corps. in Engineering. He was a Navy pilot during the Korean Conflict for 4 years, serving in the Atlantic theater. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service on Sat., Nov. 16, family greet at 10am and service at 11, at Pleasantville United Church of Christ, address below. Burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made c/o Pleasantville UCC, please memo Scholarship Fund or Church World Service, at 3424 Limekiln Pk, Chalfont, PA 18914
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019