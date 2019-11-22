Home

Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Calkins Baptist Church
527 Calkins Road
Milanville, PA
Doris Andrews Obituary
Doris Andrews, 87, a resident of Aventura at Creekside Nursing Home, Carbondale, passed away at the nursing home on November 11, 2019. The daughter of the late William and Celeste Roth. Born July 8, 1932 in Nazareth, PA. Doris is survived by her three children, Joel Andrews and wife Pam of Edinburgh, Virginia, Karen Andrews and husband, Robert Neppell of Sebastian, Florida and Keith Andrews and wife Nancy, her sister Gloria Peak of Dewey, Arizona, grandchildren Katherine Kochanski and her husband Michael, Courtney Kay and her husband Thomas, Ryan Andrews and his wife Stephanie, Christopher Wingate and wife Emma, Ashley Wingate and husband Daniel P. Hill, Jr. Nick Steinruck and wife Katie; greatgrandchildren, Neveah Kochanski and Kylie Kochanski, Chloe Kay and Joy Kay, Makenna Steinruck, Kayla Wingate and Daniel P. Hill III. Doris graduated from Nazareth HS in 1950..a member St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Perkasie, PA, a member the choir and Ladies Auxiliary, Cub Scout Den Mother Pack 11. She was employed and retired from BARC. She was an avid Phillies fan, loved to dance and garden. Memorial Service will be held at the Calkins Baptist Church, located at 527 Calkins Road, Milanville, PA. The burial will follow at the Calkins Cemetery, on Saturday, November 23rd. Service will begin at 11:00 am.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Nov. 28, 2019
