Doris F. Coyne (nee Burke), of Upper Roxborough. September 7, 2020, Age 83. Wife of the late Edward F. Coyne. Mother of Deborah F. Glang (Martin), Susan G. Coyne and Edward D. Coyne (Suzanne La Pointe). Grandmother of Peter, Shawn, Erick Stotz; Andrea Glang and the late Chris Gundaker. She is the Great-Grandmother of five and the sister of the late Peggy Knopf. Services were held on September 10 at 11 a.m. at Koller Funeral Home, 6835 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia. Interment is in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations may be made in Doris’ name to Spay and Save, Inc. P.O. Box 122, Lafayette Hill, Pa 19444. Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
