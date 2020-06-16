Doris Felty Hallman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Felty Hallman, 96, of Franconia Twp., passed away June 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Lester Clark Hallman; stepmother of Dr. Lester C. Hallman, Jr. (Joan), the late Harvey K. Hallman (Fredericka), Jacqueline L. Bond (the late Arthur E.), Emma L. Mele (Dr. Fernando), and Rosanna L. Steen (the late Col. Ret. Joe Steen), step grandmother of 17; and sister of the late Miriam and Kathryn Hallman. A private graveside service will take place at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in her memory to The Hallman Scholarship Fund at Ursinus College of Collegeville, PA, established for the use of students in the field of History. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved