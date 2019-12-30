|
Doris Louise Hagenbucher 10/4/1931 – 12/25/2019 Doris Louise Hagenbucher, 88, of Roxborough, died on December 25, 2019 at VNA, Philadelphia. She was the daughter of the late John and Eleanor Hagenbucher. Doris was retired from Strawbridge & Clothier with 30 years of service as an Assistant Buyer. She was a 1950 graduate of Roxborough High School where she was a gifted vocal musician. She shared her love with her dogs, most recently, Hansel, and beloved Long Beach Island, New Jersey. She served with the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center and for the Women’s Auxiliary as Chaplain. She was a member of the Wissahickon Presbyterian Church where she served on the Session and was church soloist. Relatives and Friends are invited to her memorial service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Wissahickon Presbyterian Church, 5245 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128. Donations in Doris’ memory can be sent to Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, 4555 Pechin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Jan. 1, 2020