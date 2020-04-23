|
Doris S. Harley, 90, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, formerly of Westfield, Pa went home to be with the Lord on Sunday April 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born July 15, 1929 in Blooming Glen, PA she was the daughter of the late Arnon and Laura (Steeb) Moyer. She was the devoted wife of Ray G. Harley to whom she was married for 70 years. Doris was a homemaker who tended to her home and family with loving kindness. She was well known for her love of sewing, gardening, ceramics, camping and delicious desserts. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her: Sons; Ray Blake Harley, Bradley K. (Patricia) Harley, Roger Harley. Grandsons; Bradley Scott (Anna) and Byron J. Harley (Taya). Great-grandchildren; Jake, Bradley Jr., Grant, Brandon. Sisters; Betty Hoot, Flo Hendricks, Annette (Mark) Heckler. Brother; Roy (Betty) Moyer. Special friends and neighbors Mary and Wayne Osterhoudt. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Doris please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 3, 2020