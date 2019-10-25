|
Doris M. Valentine (October 15, 2019) (nee Wohlschlagel). Beloved wife of the late George L. Valentine. Loving mother to Ronald (Patricia) Valentine, and Glen (Kimberly) Valentine. Grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 1. Relatives and friends are invited to Doris’ Memorial Service Thursday 10/24, 10:30am, in the Auditorium at Spring House Estates, 728 Norristown Rd. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Doris’ name may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Spring House Estates, 728 Norristown Rd., Ambler, PA 19002.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019