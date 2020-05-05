Dorothy Detweiler Goshow, 98 of Lansdale, died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Dock Woods Community, where she was a resident since 2012. She was the wife of the late Floyd Goshow. Born August 4, 1921 in Chalfont, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Edna Detweiler. She was a 1939 graduate of Souderton High School and a 1942 graduate of Grand View Hospital Nursing School. She had worked at Grand View Hospital and was the owner of Goshow Jewelry and Gifts, Souderton. Dorothy was a charter member of Calvary Church, Souderton, where she taught Sunday School, served as a Deaconess and was a Sunday School Superintendent. She was also a charter member of Indian Valley Country Club, Telford. She was a wonderful mother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her two sons, Eric and his wife Nancy and Phillip and his wife Donna, three grandchildren, Laine Yerk, Tara Zepp and Douglas Goshow and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Greg Yerk. Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 7 at Calvary Church Cemetery, Souderton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grand View Hospital, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960 Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from May 5 to May 10, 2020.