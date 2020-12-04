1/1
Dorothy Elizabeth Brooke
1937 - 2020
Dorothy Elizabeth (Graham) Brooke, 83, of Telford, PA entered into rest on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Grand View Hospital, Sellersville, PA. She was the loving wife of Charles M. Brooke Jr. for 65 years. Dorothy was born in Sellersville, PA to the late J. Albert and Helen (Hendricks) Graham. Dorothy graduated from Pennridge high school, class of 1955. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Dorothy enjoyed going to yard sales with pop, cooking, collecting kewpie dolls, going on bus trips with the girls in the family, horses, & ceramics. In addition to her husband, Charles, she is survived by Her daughter, Sharon Elizabeth Brooke-Dudash of East Greenville, PA; her son, Charles Michael Brooke, III of Telford, PA; her granddaughter, Renee Michele Brooke of Sellersville, PA; her great-granddaughter, Skylar Leichliter of Sellersville, PA; her two brothers, James Graham and wife Carol of Royerfords, PA, and Robert Graham and wife Joan of Perkasie, PA; her sister, Susan Hoffman and husband Charles “Chick” of Red Hill, PA. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made her memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 www.stjude.org. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
7 entries
December 4, 2020
Jesus is the light of our salvation
Gary P.Fadule
Family
December 4, 2020
A gift from my momma
December 3, 2020
To my hero. I love you with all my heart you will always be with me. Thank you for being my mama.
Sissy
December 3, 2020
My Aunt Dot was a very special person, probably one of my favorites. She was a spunky Aunt and I can think of so many memories that I will cherish forever.

It's hard to believe you're gone, but I know you are at peace now watching over us. Rest in Peace Aunt Dot. You are greatly missed. Love you.

Sincerely,
Nephew Brian
Brian Hoffman
Family
December 3, 2020
My dear sister Dottie. You and I have shared so many fond memories while growing up at Fifth and Callowhill in Perkasie! I will always treasure those Branch Creek picnics with mom and dad in the early years, later to include brother Bob and sister Sue. I will never forget the many wonderful Thanksgiving dinners you prepared for our large gatherings at your cozy country home. I will miss your always pleasant and caring disposition, and your great sense of humor (which was a good thing considering brother Bob’s and my crazy antics)! May our Lord grant you eternal peace in His Heavenly Kingdom!
James Graham
Brother
December 2, 2020
Dottie was a very caring, wonderful sister and friend to me. We shared a very close bond. I will miss our long conversations on the phone and our shopping trips. I will always hold a special place in my heart for her.
I love and miss you sweet sister.
Susan Hoffman
Sister
December 2, 2020
Dottie, you were a joyful, wonderful person to be around. Always able to instantly visualize your two brother's crazy observations. There are so many wonderful times that we had together as an extended family. You hosted the annual Thanksgiving dinner for many, many years until the family grew too large to host at your house. I will forever hold in my heart the love that you shared with me and everyone else that was fortunate enough to have known you. I know that now you are out of pain and have entered into Jesus's eternal kingdom free from all earthly pain and sorrow, forever to live in joy with our Savior. There's an empty space in my heart and I will say goodbye for now but I know that through Christ we will laugh together again. See you then Dottie. Love forever, your brother Bob.
Robert Graham
Brother
