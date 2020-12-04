Dottie, you were a joyful, wonderful person to be around. Always able to instantly visualize your two brother's crazy observations. There are so many wonderful times that we had together as an extended family. You hosted the annual Thanksgiving dinner for many, many years until the family grew too large to host at your house. I will forever hold in my heart the love that you shared with me and everyone else that was fortunate enough to have known you. I know that now you are out of pain and have entered into Jesus's eternal kingdom free from all earthly pain and sorrow, forever to live in joy with our Savior. There's an empty space in my heart and I will say goodbye for now but I know that through Christ we will laugh together again. See you then Dottie. Love forever, your brother Bob.

Robert Graham

Brother