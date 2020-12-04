Dorothy Elizabeth (Graham) Brooke, 83, of Telford, PA entered into rest on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Grand View Hospital, Sellersville, PA. She was the loving wife of Charles M. Brooke Jr. for 65 years. Dorothy was born in Sellersville, PA to the late J. Albert and Helen (Hendricks) Graham. Dorothy graduated from Pennridge high school, class of 1955. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Dorothy enjoyed going to yard sales with pop, cooking, collecting kewpie dolls, going on bus trips with the girls in the family, horses, & ceramics. In addition to her husband, Charles, she is survived by Her daughter, Sharon Elizabeth Brooke-Dudash of East Greenville, PA; her son, Charles Michael Brooke, III of Telford, PA; her granddaughter, Renee Michele Brooke of Sellersville, PA; her great-granddaughter, Skylar Leichliter of Sellersville, PA; her two brothers, James Graham and wife Carol of Royerfords, PA, and Robert Graham and wife Joan of Perkasie, PA; her sister, Susan Hoffman and husband Charles “Chick” of Red Hill, PA. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made her memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 www.stjude.org
