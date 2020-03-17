|
Dorothy (Dot) McLatchy (née Cherry), 86, passed away on March 15, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer and a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Over the years, Dot may have lost some of her memory to Alzheimer’s, but she never forgot who she was: an artistic, clever, and sociable woman who loved to entertain friends and family at her homes in Glenside, Pa. and Ocean City, NJ. When she wasn’t entertaining, Dot loved to read, cook, watch mystery shows, spend time at the beach, and tackle crafting and décor projects. She was also an active member of Glenside United Church of Christ for most of her life. Dot was born on November 3, 1933 to her beloved mother and father, Edna (Hoffman) & James Linton Cherry. She graduated from Abington High School in 1951 and briefly attended Moore Institute of Art, Science & Industry before marrying Edmund H. McLatchy, Jr. in 1952. While their children were in school, Dot was actively involved in the PTA and numerous other school functions. She worked for Weldon Pharmacy for several years and later ran her own upholstery business in the 1980s. Dot and Ed were about to celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary when he passed away in 2012. She has been a resident of Phoebe Wyncote since 2011. Dot is survived by four children, Linda (John) Kurowski, Richard (Vickie) McLatchy, Barbara (Rich) Sholders, and Nancy (Jim) Schaeffer; as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Dot was predeceased by her brother Jim and her eldest grandson James. She leaves behind many friends and family members who will miss her spunk, her sense of humor, and her hors d’oeuvres. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at . Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service Wednesday, March 25, at 11 a.m., at Glenside UCC, Wharton Road and Abington Avenue, Glenside, PA 19038. Friends and relatives may call at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, Pa. Arr by John R. Freed.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020