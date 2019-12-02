|
|
Dorothy M. (Moyer) Williams, age 99, died Wed. Nov. 20, 2019, at Grand Blanc, MI. Born July 10, 1920, she was the daughter of the late H. Clayton and Bessie (Lindaman) Moyer, and the widow of the late Jay D. Williams, who passed in 2008. A graduate of the former Abington School of Nursing, Dorothy was a longtime registered nurse at various hospitals and nursing homes local to the Quakertown area. Prior to that, she served as the school nurse at the George School in Newtown. She was a 25-year volunteer at the Penn Foundation in Sellersville, as well as in various other charities in the region. At age 60, she taught herself to play the piano, and did so at Quakertown United Methodist Church, where she was an active member. Dorothy is survived by: son David Williams; daughters Teresa Mooney, Dottie Lou Williams, and Mary Sue Williams; brother Reverend H. Clayton Moyer; as well as 11 beloved grandchildren and 18 adored great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jean. Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Thurs., Dec. 5, at Quakertown United Methodist Church, 1875 Freier Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. There was a calling hour from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment was private and at the discretion of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s honor to the Jerusalem House Ministries, 202 N Ninth Street, Allentown, PA 18102 and/or to the Quakertown United Methodist Church at the address above. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019