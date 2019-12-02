Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home
11723 South Saginaw Street
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
(810) 694-4141
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Quakertown United Methodist Church
1875 Freier Rd
Quakertown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Quakertown United Methodist Church
1875 Freier Rd
Quakertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Williams Obituary
Dorothy M. (Moyer) Williams, age 99, died Wed. Nov. 20, 2019, at Grand Blanc, MI. Born July 10, 1920, she was the daughter of the late H. Clayton and Bessie (Lindaman) Moyer, and the widow of the late Jay D. Williams, who passed in 2008. A graduate of the former Abington School of Nursing, Dorothy was a longtime registered nurse at various hospitals and nursing homes local to the Quakertown area. Prior to that, she served as the school nurse at the George School in Newtown. She was a 25-year volunteer at the Penn Foundation in Sellersville, as well as in various other charities in the region. At age 60, she taught herself to play the piano, and did so at Quakertown United Methodist Church, where she was an active member. Dorothy is survived by: son David Williams; daughters Teresa Mooney, Dottie Lou Williams, and Mary Sue Williams; brother Reverend H. Clayton Moyer; as well as 11 beloved grandchildren and 18 adored great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jean. Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Thurs., Dec. 5, at Quakertown United Methodist Church, 1875 Freier Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. There was a calling hour from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment was private and at the discretion of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s honor to the Jerusalem House Ministries, 202 N Ninth Street, Allentown, PA 18102 and/or to the Quakertown United Methodist Church at the address above. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -