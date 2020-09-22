On Friday evening, August 14, 2020- Dortheann Wilson Parker quietly hung up her dancing shoes. She passed away peacefully at home, wrapped in her daughter’s arms, listening to the oldies as the summer sun set. Born in Pottsville, Pa, Dortheann was a beloved “Wilson Girl” of the late George and Kathleen Wilson. She treasured growing-up alongside her many sisters and cousins upstate, and the countless adventures that ensued. Early on, her days were spent picking wild huckleberries, surviving the nuns and skipping along Mahantongo Street. As a child from humble beginnings she often recalled (with a chuckle) longing for the Wonder Bread slices and prepackaged desserts of her “wealthier” classmates, embarrassed by the bountiful homemade breads, pies, jams and cakes that filled her own “poor” lunchbox. Ultimately, due to coal region struggles, her family moved to Elkins Park. In 1962, her father beamed with pride as Dortheann graduated from Abington High, the school he helped build. Cashiering at the Jenkintown A&P she soon met her future ex-husband, had two magnificent children, and a home built in Roslyn. After dedicating years as an at-home mom, leading Brownie troops, attending PTA meetings and cheering from the bleachers, Dortheann stepped into her own. She joined a book club, secured employment with Congressman Jon Fox and became President of the Junior Everywoman’s Club of Glenside. Newly single, she met her sweetheart Jim, tearing it up, out on the dance floor. Happily together- they married, ran their real estate business, travelled to faraway places, fed their little granddaughters too many buttercreams, dined out almost every evening and spoiled their grandchildren. It was a marriage made…and now reunited...in heaven. Dortheann was an organically kind and generous soul. She created refuge for those she loved, donated regularly to the veterans and often hired a local older gent to do yard work just so that he would have income. She had a laugh that brightened a room and a wonderful sense of humor. She laughed easily. Her laugh was loud, robust and memorable. Her laugh was everything that she was- Happy. Outgoing. Loving. And Joyful! Dortheann was the marvelous Mom of Tina Parker Bria and her husband Charlie of Roslyn (with whom she resided) and Chris Parker and his wife Annette of Biglerville PA. She was the noble Nana of Mariel, Parker, and Francesca Bria & Gavin and Drew Parker. She was the spectacular sister of Georgine Carney and Kathleen Rapp and the late Estelle Chapman and Rosemary Dawley. She was preceded by her true love Jim Bailey, and her adored Uncle Barney from Donegal. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store