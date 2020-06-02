Edward F. Hayden of Lansdale, PA, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Abington Hospital/Jefferson Health in Abington, PA. He was 52 years old. Edward was born and raised in Ambler, PA, and is the dear son of Jesse and Carol Hayden. Mr. Hayden attended Archbishop Kennedy High School and was a 1985 graduate of Wissahickon High School. He began his career as a service writer for West German Imports in Fort Washington. He worked for several automobile dealerships, including Peruzzi Toyota, Thompson Toyota, and, most recently, John F. Kennedy Ford in Pottstown. Everywhere he worked, Eddie developed a large group of coworkers who became friends. Eddie was a huge Philadelphia sports fan, especially of his beloved E-A-G-L-E-S. He enjoyed playing ice hockey with his brothers at the Face-Off Circle and played goalie with his roller hockey league at the Roller Ranch in Line Lexington. Eddie also enjoyed a good game of golf. He was an avid reader and music lover and had a large collection of CDs and history books. Eddie was devoted to his family, always the first to show up and the last to leave family events. He was the best uncle in the world and loved his nieces and nephews unconditionally. Eddie will always be remembered by family, friends, and coworkers who loved his sense of humor, quick wit, and his funny smirk on his face. Those who met Eddie, it didn’t take long to love his personality. Edward is survived by his loving parents, Jesse and Carol (nee Stoertz) Hayden, of Lansdale. He is the dear brother of Kathy Hayden of Scottsdale, AZ; Mike Hayden (Christine) of Phoenixville, PA; David Hayden (Marie) of Broomall, PA; and Patty Hartman (Tom) of Telford, PA. He was the proud and loving uncle of Caitlin (Ian), Erin (Fred), Zachary, Kamryn, Samuel, Jacob, and Lucas; godfather of Caitlin and Lucas; and grand-uncle of Caleb, Lianna, and Erick. Funeral Services will be private, with interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Remembrances to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 https://www.diabetes.org/donate would be appreciated by the family. Share tributes and photos at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.