Edward Joseph Oshman
Edward Joseph Oshman, 94, of Ambler, PA passed away on October 7, 2020. He was the husband of Brenda (Blount) Oshman. Ed was born in Roaring Creek Township, PA on May 1, 1926 to the late Dominick and Mary (Barnes) Oshman. Ed served his country with the U.S. Army and worked at Moore Products in Spring House for many years. Along with his wife, he is survived by his son Edward P. Oshman (Anna) of Ambler, a granddaughter: Kathleen E. Hoffert; 2 great-grandchildren: Lincoln Edward and Theodore Michael Hoffert. He was predeceased by his siblings Dominick Oshman, Anna Joczylousky, Joseph Oshman, Celia Raber, Thomas Oshman, Emma May, Eleanor Oshman, Clementine Foster, Charlie Oshman and two baby sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002. A viewing will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Church. Interment will be private. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Oct. 8 to Oct. 18, 2020.
