Edwin McCall “Ned” Leiby Jr. of Willow Grove passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara “Bobbie” Leiby, and is survived by his son Edwin M. Leiby III (Mary Marbach), daughter Carolyn Leiby, and his three grandchildren, Ashlee Spivack, Erika Spivack, and Ian Leiby. Born September 8, 1936 in Fargo, North Dakota, Ned graduated from Ellendale High School in 1954 before attending Princeton University and the University of North Dakota. He subsequently earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. While attending the “B” school he met the love of his life, Bobbie Conger. They celebrated their marriage on Aug. 4, 1962 at Abington Presbyterian Church. Ned was self-employed as a Manufacturer’s Representative for most of his career. Known for his inspiring tenor, Ned was often called upon to sing the National Anthem to open Abington Memorial Hospital’s June Fete Village Fair. He was active in local theater and was a dedicated member of The Orpheus Club of Philadelphia. He worshipped at Abington Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and was a member of Huntingdon Valley Country Club. He was a Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holder and a life-long supporter of the Republican Party. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001. Services are private, but please celebrate and remember Ned with the joy and love with which he lived his life.



