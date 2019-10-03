|
Elaine Thomas Crump, 80, of Gwynedd, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Lansdale Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Elaine was born November 2, 1938 in Scranton, PA, the only child of Willard and Helen (Naegely) Thomas. Elaine was raised in Scranton where she graduated Scranton Central High in 1956. She received her degree from Penn State University in 1960 and was a proud member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. On June 25, 1960 Elaine married her high school sweetheart, Daniel Evans Crump. They made a life together raising their children in the Philadelphia area. After graduation, Elaine was a school teacher for special needs students in Coatesville, PA before changing careers to focus on being a fulltime mother to four active boys. Her last job was as a medical driver for Foulkeways. Elaine was an active bridge player and enjoyed playing Wimbledon, at one point carrying a title as league champion. She loved attending many sporting events and activities related to her children and grandchildren and thrived on family events. She will be remembered by her family for her generosity, her love and kindness, and ever-present sense of humor. Preceded in death by her husband in 2003, Elaine became a resident of Foulkeways at Gwynedd where she has lived since September of 2005. Elaine leaves behind four sons, D. Blair (Beth) of Darien, CT, Gregg (Tricia) Crump of Ambler, PA, Glenn (Connie) Crump of Paoli, PA, and Chadd (Erin) Crump of Blue Bell, PA; 10 Crump grandchildren, Katherine, Emily, Connor, Tyler, Alison, Lauren, Danny, Ryan, Kyle, and Brendan. Friends and family are invited to Elaine’s funeral service at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 on October 11, 2019 at 11 AM, Rev. Robin Martin will officiate. The family will receive guests and visitors from 10:00 AM to 10:50 AM. Interment will be private at the request of the family. A reception will follow the service at Sunnybrook. Remembrances in her name to the at . Arrangements by Kirk and Nice, Inc., kirkandniceinc.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019