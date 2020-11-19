Elaine Marie Riggs, formerly of Roxborough, passed away on November 7th. Born on May 22nd, 1946. She was the daughter the late John and Dorothy Riggs. She was a graduate of Roxborough High School. For 30 years she was employed by Verizon formally Bell Atlantic. She is survived by her daughter LaDonna Peta, grandson Nicholas Peta, brother Joseph, his wife Janet, nieces and nephew Jennifer, Susan and Jeffrey. Funeral services will be private.



