Eleanor Rankin Stevenson (“Eleanor”) died peacefully in her home in Lansdale, Pennsylvania on Sunday April 12th at the age of 80. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Stanford L. Stevenson, Jr. , her daughter Linda Ashton (Daniel) her son Stanford Stevenson (Nita) and her four grandchildren (Daniel, Andrew, Samantha and Zachary). She is further survived by her ten brothers and sisters (David Rankin, Carol Bosler, Joanne Judd, John Rankin, Deborah Kapinos, Richard Rankin, Paul Rankin, Janet Blanchard, Joyce Bullard and James Rankin) their spouses, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was born on June 17, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA and became the oldest of eleven (11) siblings. She graduated from Germantown High School in 1957 where she served as her Senior Class President. She went on to graduate from Ursinus College in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. A former educator, she spent the majority of her lifetime in Upper Dublin Township, Montgomery County. She was a long-time member of the Board of the Upper Dublin Public Library, an active volunteer at Jarrettown United Methodist Church and an active community volunteer with the Girl Scouts of America, among other organizations. Her passion for United States History led her to join The Questers where she served as the Pennsylvania State Chairman (1992-1994), President of the Salt Cellar Chapter and Head of the Questers Scholarship Fund. She was an avid tennis player and Phillies fan. She loved to travel with her family and was passionate about family genealogy. A private burial will be held for the immediate family at Whitemarsh Memorial Park with a memorial service to be scheduled some time later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her either beloved Ursinus College (P.O. Box 1000, Collegeville, PA 19426-1000) or to The Questers Scholarship Columbia Fund (210 South Quince Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5534) in her name. Arrangements Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020