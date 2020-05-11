Elisabeth H. Hallock (nee Barker), 92, lived in Flourtown, PA for sixty years before moving to Fort Washington, PA. “Elsie,” to family and friends, was the daughter of Thomas Ridgway Barker and Frances Wayne Leiper Barker of Gulph Mills, PA. She was married to Eugene Ennalls Patterson (1947), and was the mother of William B. Patterson (Vicki), of San Antonio, TX, Mary Patterson Heizer (Phil), of Hockessin, DE, Elisabeth Patterson Haagen (Kim), of Lewistown, PA and Sarah Patterson Benton (Andy), of Flourtown, PA. In 1981, she married John Henry Hallock, of Cincinnati, OH (deceased 2014), and is survived by two step-children, Mary Hallock and John Hallock, Jr. Her sister, Frances Tucker, resides in Connecticut. Elsie has ten grandchildren: Bob Cook (Rita), Tom Cook (Amanda), Melissa Chicco (Joe), Sherry Hunyadi (E.J.), Kevin Patterson (Nikki), Chris Donovan (Narda), Pat Donovan, Sarah Donovan, Dan Donovan (Maryam), and was predeceased (in 2012) by Stephen R. Girard. She has two step-grandchildren, Michael Girard and Paul Girard (Karen), as well as eight great-grandchildren: Lexi Cook-Cline, Siana Rosini, CJ and Joe Chicco, Simone and Keira Cook, Noah Roha and Elisabeth Donovan (due in July). She will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who hold her in their hearts. Elsie was known for her sweet singing voice, she loved to socialize, was an avid gardener and enjoyed researching and sharing her genealogy. She was a loyal alumna of the Agnes Irwin School, a member of the Thomas Leiper Chapter of the DAR, The Society of Free Quakers, and her beloved family church, Saint Paul’s, in Oaks, PA. Dearly loved by all who knew her, Elsie’s many friends and family will miss her cheerful, vivacious, and gracious demeanor. A private burial will take place and, at a later date when it is safe to gather, there will be a celebration of her life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Paul’s Church, 126 Black Rock Rd., Oaks, PA 19456, and The Thomas Leiper House, c/o Mrs. Angela Hewett, 521 Avondale Road, Wallingford, PA 19086.



