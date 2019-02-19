|
|
Elizabeth R. (nee Douglass) Doyle, 88, of East Norriton, passed away at the Regina Nursing Center with her daughters by her side on February 18, 2019. Born in Roxborough, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (nee Kershner) Douglass and beloved wife of the late William J. Doyle. Elizabeth is survived by her three daughters, Karen Doyle Reddinger (Richard), of Ocala, FL, Maureen Pellegrin (Franco), of Plymouth Meeting, and Theresa Schofield (William), of East Norriton; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Theresa Douglass, of Roxborough; and brother, Charles Douglass (Evelyn), of Plymouth Meeting. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth Doyle. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, February 25th from 9:00 AM to 9:50 AM in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Norriton. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to The Regina Fund c/o Regina Nursing Center, 550 East Fornance Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019