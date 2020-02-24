|
Elizabeth A. Fagan, "Betty", on February 21, 2020 at the age of 78. Mother of Tim Fagan (Tracy) and Betty Dworecki (Frank). Grandmother of Justin and Zachary Dworecki and Lance and Jarod Fagan. Sister of Winnie Miller, Lenny Fagan, and the late Jack Fagan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to Call on Saturday at 10 AM. Memorial Service will follow at 11:15 AM at the Koller Funeral Home, 6835 Ridge Ave. Interment is private. Share condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020