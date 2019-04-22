|
|
Elizabeth Hand, formerly of Abington, died April 15th, 2019 at Wyncote Place. She was 87. She was predeceased by Dr. Roy Hand, her husband of 56 years. Liz was born in Nazareth, PA and was valedictorian of her 1947 class at Nazareth High School. She began her studies at Smith College at age 16 and graduated with a degree in government. While at Smith, Liz lived in a German-speaking dormitory and, in 1951, went abroad to live with an Austrian family. This experience inspired a lifelong passion for hiking and mountain climbing, and she continued to visit her Austrian family and hike in the Alps into her 80s. She spent many weekends leading hikes with friends at the Philadelphia Trail Club and also went backpacking, mountain climbing, bicycling, and cross-country skiing with Elderhostel and other groups all over the United States and abroad. Liz was also active in her community and volunteered at Abington Hospital, the Red Cross, and St. John’s Episcopal Church. She later worked in administration at a number of organizations in Philadelphia. Liz is survived by her four children and their spouses: Jonathan Hand (Lauren), Barbara Richart (Paul), Sally Fleet (Dan), and Christopher Hand (Anna May). She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Paul Howard, Caroline Fleet, Elizabeth Richart, Danielle Heller (Doug), Catherine Fleet, Sarah Richart, and Benjamin Hand. A memorial service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church on Saturday, April 27th at 10am. The church is located at 1150 Bristol Road, Southampton, PA 18966. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. John’s.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019