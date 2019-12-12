|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) A. Jennings, 84, of Worcester, passed away Saturday November 30, 2019 at Meadowood Senior Living. She was the wife of the late Harry T. Jennings, Jr. Born March 8, 1935 in the Germantown section of Philadelphia she was a daughter of the late Hugh R. and Irene J. (Keefe) Ambrose. Betty graduated from Germantown High School, class of ’53, and worked at Germantown Savings Bank and Barber, Sharpe & Rosenberger in Chestnut Hill. She resided on Acorn Street in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia for 43 years until moving to Meadowood Senior Living in 2012. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner at Holy Family Church in Manayunk and Corpus Christi Church in Lansdale. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family at get togethers where her chocolate chip cookies were always greatly anticipated. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, and attending Christmas Craft Fairs during the holiday season. Betty was a strong female role model and loving mother as she raised her daughter as a single parent after the death of her husband. Betty is survived by her daughter Beth Smith and her husband, Nathan of upper Gwynedd; her sister S.S. Mary Jane Ambrose; her grandchildren Ethan and Zachary; her sister-in-law Loretta (Jennings) Stein and her husband Bill; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Hugh J. Ambrose and Irene T. Bean. Relatives are invited to attend her viewing from 10-11AM at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. 3440 Skippack Pike Skippack, PA 19474. Following the viewing the family will have a graveside service at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cheltenham. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019