Elizabeth Krupp (Detweiler) Hagey, formerly of Souderton and Franconia, passed this life to be joined with her savior, Jesus Christ, on November 25th while in residence at the Souderton Mennonite Home. Mrs. Hagey was born on May 14, 1929 in Souderton to Paul S. Detweiler, a dairyman in Souderton, and Katie H. (Krupp) Detweiler, a homemaker and former apparel seamstress, in Souderton. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Paul Detweiler of Souderton and Lloyd Detweiler of Telford. She was married in 1946 to her husband, Jonas C. Hagey, of Franconia, who preceded her in death in 2019. She is survived by her son, Dr. Steven Hagey, of Austin, Texas; her daughter, Jane Clough of Lansdale, PA (with husband Jay), her grandsons Jonas Noah Hagey of San Francisco, CA (with wife Allison), Paul Hagey of Boulder, CO (with wife Jen), her granddaughters, Katie Russell of Kansas (with husband Kenneth) and Dr. Rachel Hagey-Saluti of Menlo Park, CA (with husband Ben), and her great granddaughters, Jolie Hagey and Eva Hagey (San Francisco, CA) Lucia Saluti (Menlo Park, CA), Dylan Hagey (Boulder, CO) and great grandson Brooks Hagey (San Francisco, CA). Mrs. Hagey attended Souderton public schools and Souderton High School, where she played basketball and ran track. In her early years, she attended Rockhill Mennonite Church. She became a young and devoted mother, giving her complete attention to her children’s educations and activities and well-being, and supporting her husband’s residential construction business. During her younger years, she was active in the ladies’ guild of the Franconia Mennonite Church, and taught Sunday school, where she had been a longtime member. She remained a devout Christian as witnessed by her family as her faith and commitments grew through the years. She fully supported and enjoyed all of her children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments and activities, and especially the family vacations at their mountain house on Lake Wallenpaupack. She also enjoyed the various international trips she and her husband took. Mrs. Hagey is survived in death by her son, daughter, and their respective children and families. Due to circumstances of the pandemic there will be a private service held at the Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, Souderton, PA. The interment will be private for the family in the Franconia Mennonite Church’s cemetery, Franconia, PA. A Memorial / Celebration of Life service is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Living Branches Foundation, Souderton Mennonite Agape Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA, 19446, or Grand View Hospice Memorial Fund, 700 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA, 18960. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
.