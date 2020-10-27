Elizabeth “Betsy” Margaret Templeman Shallcross Betsy died peacefully surrounded by her family on 9/19/2020 in Greenville, SC. To the end she was “Joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer” (Romans 12:12). Born in Philadelphia 9/29/1924, she was a graduate of Frankfort High School, then St. Luke’s School of Nursing (1947) where she was the president of her nursing class. She worked many years as an RN in Labor and Delivery including at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville, PA. She was the devoted wife of Lewis Blair Shallcross, Jr. from May 25, 1945 until his death on November 11, 2008. She is survived by their 6 children (Craig, David, Keith, Leslie, Nancy, and Joanne) as well as 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Through her life she enjoyed gardening, reading, singing, quilting, and church activities. Her greatest joy was always in spending time with her family. She had been residing at Westminster Senior Living Facility where she was an active participant in church, Bible study, and exercise classes. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She was always anxious to learn. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own needs. She was loved by and will be missed by all who knew her.



