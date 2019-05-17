Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Thomashefsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Thomashefsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Thomashefsky Obituary
Elizabeth “Beti” A. Thomashefsky (Schwartz), 65, of Roxborough, PA, passed on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Wyndmoor Hills Nursing Home. Born February 15, 1954, in Roxborough, to the late Nelson Jr. and Elizabeth Schwartz. Beloved wife of her late husband Richard. Survived by her brother Nelson Schwartz III (Ruth). A Memorial Service will be held at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church on May 22nd at 1:00pm, located at 5720 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA. In lieu of flowers donations to be made to St. Timothy’s Church.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.