Elizabeth “Beti” A. Thomashefsky (Schwartz), 65, of Roxborough, PA, passed on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Wyndmoor Hills Nursing Home. Born February 15, 1954, in Roxborough, to the late Nelson Jr. and Elizabeth Schwartz. Beloved wife of her late husband Richard. Survived by her brother Nelson Schwartz III (Ruth). A Memorial Service will be held at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church on May 22nd at 1:00pm, located at 5720 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA. In lieu of flowers donations to be made to St. Timothy’s Church.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 22, 2019