Elizabeth Lucretia “Cissy” High von Kleeck, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 10, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Samuel H. High, Jr. and Clara Elizabeth Knipe High. Cissy attended Abington Friends School and then Wells College, where she graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts. After school, she worked at Jenkintown Bank and Trust Company, where she met her future husband, Brian Wade von Kleeck. They were married on June 23, 1962. Cissy dedicated her life to her family as well as to her volunteer work. She dedicated her time and talent as a member of First Presbyterian Church, Psi Iota Xi, and the WIPB-TV Telesale. She enjoyed being a part of a bible study group, playing tennis, mahjong, doing needlepoint, and working with miniatures. Cissy is survived by her loving husband, Brian Wade von Kleeck; children and spouses, Brian (wife, Karen) von Kleeck, Jenny (husband, Kevin) Murray, Betty (husband, Tim) O’Bryan, and Pete (wife, Judy) von Kleeck; nine grandchildren, Wade, Jack, Charlie, Connor, Megan, Halle, Riley, Katie, and Annie; her sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Chris Harris; her sister-in-law, Linda High; and was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel High III. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 16, 2019