Elizabeth Zeleznik
Longtime Ambler resident Elizabeth Zeleznik, 92, passed away July 8th, 2020. Betty was born March 5, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to Louisa and Settimio Mosca. She graduated from Philadelphia’s Little Flower High School and then attended the Wharton School of business before beginning her career at Fine Arts Silver. In 1962, she married Carter Zeleznik who remained the love of her life for 48 years. As the doting mother of two children, Arnold and Bobby, her heart was broken in 1974 when 9 year old Arnold was murdered as the family vacationed in Florida. For the rest of her life, Betty was the emotional bedrock of her family providing warmth, light and color to a darkened world. She graduated from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and became a professional artist who explored grief’s alter ego in scenes of symbolic beauty, particularly poppy fields. Betty was also a volunteer member of many organizations including New Horizons Montessori School, The Renaissance Academy, Thomas Jefferson University, Ft. Washington swim club, St. Alphonsus Church, and several community art programs. She spent her life’s final chapter in Barrington, Rhode Island, with her son Robert, his wife Kim, and her two grandchildren Matthew and Michael. In the spirit of her regular contributions to numerous organizations that collectively address the rainbow of need, memorial donations can be made to any person or organization acting in the greater good of human or animal welfare.

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
