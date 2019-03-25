|
|
Elva A. Leauby, a resident of Fort Washington since 1960, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was 92. Elva was the loving wife of the late Charles W. Leauby. Born in Philadelphia, Elva was a daughter of the late William and Ethel Spang. Elva was especially fond of dogs along with nature and wildlife and constantly had birds visit her backyard for treats all year long. She was an avid indoor gardener with violets being her favorite flower. Elva is survived by three sons, Gary (Judy), Bruce (Joan), and Chris (Danielle), 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Elva was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy Spang and a daughter in law Maryanne. Elva’s funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Upper Dublin Lutheran Church, 411 Susquehanna Road, Ambler, PA, 19002 where the family will receive friends after 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow in George Washington Memorial Park. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Paws for Veterans, 63 Ocean Blvd, Satellite Beach, FL 32937 www.pawsforveterans.com To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below. Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019