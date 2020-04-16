|
|
Erin Bethany Dunzweiler, 30, formerly of Souderton, PA, passed away, April 13, 2020. She was the daughter of Katherine Foster; mother of Dyllan Matthews and Nolan Rush; sister of Sara, Rachel and Allison Sanders; former stepdaughter of James Sanders; niece of Deborah McCandless and her husband, Ed, and Patricia Dunzweiler; and aunt of Carter, Levi and Greyson Murphy. She was also a granddaughter of the late Robert and Ruth Dunzweiler. Due to the current health crisis, a private viewing was held, followed by a private graveside service at Zion Memorial Gardens in Franconia, PA. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020