Erin Bethany Dunzweiler


1990 - 2020
Erin Bethany Dunzweiler Obituary
Erin Bethany Dunzweiler, 30, formerly of Souderton, PA, passed away, April 13, 2020. She was the daughter of Katherine Foster; mother of Dyllan Matthews and Nolan Rush; sister of Sara, Rachel and Allison Sanders; former stepdaughter of James Sanders; niece of Deborah McCandless and her husband, Ed, and Patricia Dunzweiler; and aunt of Carter, Levi and Greyson Murphy. She was also a granddaughter of the late Robert and Ruth Dunzweiler. Due to the current health crisis, a private viewing was held, followed by a private graveside service at Zion Memorial Gardens in Franconia, PA. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020
