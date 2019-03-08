|
Eva Elizabeth “Betty” (Blank) Landis, 90, formerly of East Greenville, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Souderton Mennonite Home. She was the widow of Vincent L. Landis with whom she shared 68 years of marriage before his passing in December 2016. Born in Telford, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Estella (Stoudt) Blank. Betty helped her husband run the family business, Landis Poultry Farm in East Greenville, for many years and then took the role of bookkeeper for Landis Storage which opened in 1985. She was a faithful member of Bally Mennonite Church where she was most fondly known as the “Candy Lady”. She was also in charge of the Women’s Sewing Group and a Sunday school and Bible school teacher. Surviving are her children, James Landis and wife, Nina of East Greenville, Kenneth Landis and wife, Carol of Barto, Dennis Landis and wife, Angel of Romulus, NY, Gerald Landis and wife, Patti of Telford and Brian Landis and wife, Susan of East Greenville; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her sister, Alverda, widow of Linwood Kolb of Spring City; and her brother, Timothy Blank and wife, Candy of Telford. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a grandson and her siblings, Harvey Blank, Grace Haberle and Margaret Moyer. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Bally Mennonite Church, 1481 Route 100 Bally, PA 19503 with Rev. Tim Moyer officiating. A burial will follow in Hereford Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to viewing from 9-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA 18041. Offer sympathy at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Souderton Mennonite Home Agape Fund, 207 West Summit Street, Souderton, PA 18964.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019