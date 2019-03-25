|
Evelyn M. Partenheimer died March 14 at WillowBrooke Court, Ft. Washington Estates in Upper Dublin Twp. She was 98. Born in Philadelphia on November 1, 1920, Evelyn was the daughter of William J. Miller, Jr. and Loretta M. Dunlap Miller. She used to say, “When else would I have been born but on All Saints Day?” Evelyn starred in field hockey, basketball and tennis at Friends Select School in Philadelphia where she was a member of the Class of 1938. After graduation she worked as a secretary for a Philadelphia insurance firm. In 1945 she married Raymond Partenheimer, a graduate of West Chester University and a Navy officer. The marriage lasted until Ray’s death in 2001. Evelyn was devoted to her family and her church where she was a long-time member of the crafts group. She raised two sons who survive her: Wayne, a lawyer in Haddonfield, New Jersey; and Gary, a minister and retired teacher in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts and loved spending time with her grandchildren, Kirsten Partenheimer of St. Paul, Minnesota and Scott Partenheimer of Haddonfield. When Wayne married Debbie Denslow in 2010, Debbie’s daughter, Sarah Werner of West Chester, Pennsylvania joined the family as an adult granddaughter. Evelyn enjoyed spending time, especially at the holidays, with her eight greatgrandchildren: Oliver Chesla, Soren Chesla, Kiera Chesla and Matteo Chesla of St. Paul; Neale Partenheimer of Haddonfield; and Zachary Werner, Allison Werner and Margaret Werner of West Chester. A service celebrating Evelyn’s life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 919 Tennis Avenue, Maple Glen, PA 19002. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019