Evelyn S. Hagerman, of Ambler, PA., died peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Doylestown Hospital. Born in Vancouver, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Alan and Margaret (nee Murphy) Dumont. Evelyn was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed daily exercise that included walking, playing tennis and dancing. She was a good card player and especially enjoyed playing bridge and cribbage. Evelyn liked to travel, spending many weeks in the Outer Banks and Cayman Islands. She was an avid reader; volunteering her time at the Upper Dublin Library. She helped to care for the altar linens at St. Anthony of Padua Church, where she was a faithful parishioner. Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Warren Hagerman in 2001. She is the loving mother of Lynn Lang and her husband Tom, of Royersford; Kathryn O’Hara and her husband Paul, of Doylestown; and was predeceased by her daughter Anne Caffera in 1994. Evelyn is the dear grandmother of four - Amanda, Tommy, Sarah and Cailin. She is survived by her identical twin sister Eileen Sullivan (Bill) of Sherman Oaks, CA; her sister Dorothy Maier died in 2000. Evelyn enjoyed a long life of healthy living and as such, proudly donated herself to the Humanity Gifts Registry. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM in the Chapel of St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave. Ambler, PA 19002. Evelyn’s Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM by Msgr. Michael T. McCulken. Donations in Evelyn’s memory to St. Anthony of Padua Church at the above address would be appreciated by the family. Tributes and photos may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020