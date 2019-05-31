|
|
Frances Crandall, formerly of Manayunk, May 12, 2019. Age 86. Wife of the late Herbert Crandall. Frances was pre-deceased by her parents, Walter and Sophia Pietrzykowski, and her sisters, Jean Czerpak, Etta Kozakiewicz and Gerry Becker. Loving mother of Howard Pallotta Jr., Andrew Pallotta and Valerie Finnegan. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Call on Saturday, June 8, at 9:00 A.M., followed by Funeral Service at 10:00 A.M. at Koller Funeral Home, 6835 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128. Interment private. Share condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 5, 2019