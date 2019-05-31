Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Crandall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Crandall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Crandall Obituary
Frances Crandall, formerly of Manayunk, May 12, 2019. Age 86. Wife of the late Herbert Crandall. Frances was pre-deceased by her parents, Walter and Sophia Pietrzykowski, and her sisters, Jean Czerpak, Etta Kozakiewicz and Gerry Becker. Loving mother of Howard Pallotta Jr., Andrew Pallotta and Valerie Finnegan. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Call on Saturday, June 8, at 9:00 A.M., followed by Funeral Service at 10:00 A.M. at Koller Funeral Home, 6835 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128. Interment private. Share condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now