Frances H. Hillman passed away on the evening of October 21, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1932 to Kenneth and Gwendolyn Stanton Hankinson and grew up in Pennington, NJ. She attended George School and then Bucknell University where she met the love of her life, Herbert V. Hillman. Fran worked hard raising her 3 children, Bob, Peg and Peter. She was active in their lives as a Cub Scout den mother, a Girl Scout Leader and a chauffeur to many activities. Always active and adventurous, she played tennis regularly and learned to golf so she and Herb had a sport they could enjoy together. She was a life long skier and taught all of her children to ski, driving them to Big Boulder and lacing up leather boots and fastening cable bindings. She also taught all of her grandchildren to ski. She continued skiing well into her 70s traveling with the Huntington Valley Ski Club around the US and Europe. She also traveled around Europe on various bike tours. Fran and Herb traveled often to Bermuda where they would golf. She also did lots of snorkeling, learned to windsurf and learned how to drive a moped. This led to her buying a moped and driving it around Ambler, and buying a wind surfer that she used at the family’s mountain house. She believed in volunteerism and was active in Women’s Clubs, the Church of the Messiah and the Red Cross. She volunteered for more than 45 years at the Ambler and North Penn YMCA where she taught many a baby and toddler to swim. Fran was predeceased by her husband, Herbert V. Hillman, her sister, Mary P. Meeker and her brother, Kenneth Hankinson. She is survived by her children, Robert H. Hillman and his wife Brigid, Margaret K. Hillman, Peter V. Hillman and his wife Catherine, and their families which include 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is lovingly remembered by her Guatemalan daughter, Norma, and her family. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Foulkeways in Gwynedd for the loving care they provided. Services will be private. She will be interred at the Church of the Messiah. Arrangements are under the care of Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Ambler YMCA or a charity of your choice
.