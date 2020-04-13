|
Francis J. (Frank) Egan, 82, of Jenkintown, PA passed peacefully April 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Kolb). Dear brother of Patricia Egan SSJ. Frank is survived by his mother in law Janice Kolb, in-laws June (Robert) Hudson, Laurel Kuhl (Richard), George Kolb (Valerie), Jessica Drakely (Michael) and Janna VanDorick (William) and 19 nieces and nephews. Frank was a 1955 graduate of North Catholic High School and attended the University of Southern California. He was very patriotic. Frank was a veteran of the US Army who served in the 82nd Airborne. He was in a band in his early 20’s and from that he always loved playing his guitar and loved country music. Frank also loved all animals. Frank was the owner of McCool Gutters, McCool contracting, McCool design concepts which built sets for theatres and lighting for stage work and was an excellent carpenter. A visitation and mass will be private for the immediate family only. His interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Services entrusted to the Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020