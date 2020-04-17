|
Francis X. Cassidy, 92, of Wyndmoor, PA passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, after a long illness. Francis was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 13, 1928, the son of Irish immigrants from Co. Tyrone, the late Catherine (Falls) and Michael Cassidy. Francis worked as an Accountant for General Electric and later as an Auditor for the Department of Health and Human Services. He was predeceased by his lovely wife Helen (Derbyshire), of nearly 57 years, brothers James, Stephen and Kevin; brothers-in-law Joseph and Raymond Derbyshire. Francis loved his five children and their partners, Raymond (Susan), Frank (Nina), Helen (Bob) Dannecker, Catherine, and Peter (Cheryl), and his grandchildren and great grandchild. Francis grew up in Saint Benedict’s Parish, and graduated from LaSalle High School ’45 and LaSalle College ’57. Francis was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean war, he served in the Army Occupation in Germany in 1950 and 1951. Francis was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and loved its culture and music. He enjoyed gardening and traveling around the world with his wife Helen. He was an Honorary Life member of the Knights of Columbus and The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. A private service and burial for immediate family will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on April 20, 2020, presided over by Rev. Kevin Mulligan of Saint Genevieve Parish in Flourtown, PA. A memorial service for extended family and friends may be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020