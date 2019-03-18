Home

John R. Freed Funeral Home Inc
124 N Easton Rd
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
654 N. Easton Rd
Glenside, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
654 N. Easton Rd.
Glenside, PA
On March 13, 2019 Frederick Williams Smith of Glenside died peacefully at 83 years old (4-18-35). Fred was a loving, proud, and dedicated husband to Shirley (Bowery), Father to Lisa Moore (James) and Lori Hill, Grandfather to Danielle, Abby, Catherine, Maddy, J.J., Cassie, and Josie. He is survived by his Brother Harry, preceded in death by his sister Alice, brother Chester, and parents Harry Tangert Smith and Mabel (Lamborn). At 3 years old Fred had polio and used crutches for mobility. He liked to work hard and after retirement in customer service, still did taxes to be productive. A member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and Glenside Kiwanis, he believed in acting on his faith in service. He loved family vacations and playing his harmonica. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church 654 N. Easton Rd., Glenside, PA. 19038. The visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Peter’s Church, Fred Smith Accessibility Fund at the above address. Arrangements by John R. Freed
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019
