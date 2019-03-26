|
|
Gary J. Horne, age 64, died suddenly Friday March 22, 2019 at his home in Horsham. Born in Lankenau Hospital Wynnewood, PA, he was the son of the late Harold and Elizabeth (nee Larentowicz) Horne. Gary was a graduate of W.B. Saul High School Class of 1971. He worked as a Structural Engineer throughout his career and was most recently employed at Aqua America, the water utility located in Bryn Mawr, where he held the position of New Business Representative for the past 20 years. He also volunteered as a consultant to the Horsham Environmental Board. Gary had a passion for classic cars which he proudly shared with his family. His car of choice was a 1966 Chevy Impala SS. Gary also enjoyed discovering his family roots in Ringtown, PA and beyond through genealogical research, and was honored to trace his lineage back to ancestors who served in the American Revolutionary War. Gary was an adventurous eater who loved to share “hidden gem” restaurants with his family and friends. He was an amateur inventor, woodworker and someone who could fix anything. He was a remarkably good pool player, and an avid Phillies fan. He enjoyed spending days at Parx Race Track betting on horses. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years Mary (nee Friedrich) Horne, his children Eric Horne (Damaris Montano) of Maple Glen, Brian Horne (Jennifer) of Ardmore and Michelle Horne (Aaron Stuewe) of Evanston, IL and his grandchildren Theodore Horne and Dove Stuewe. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday March 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Anton B. Urban Funeral Home, 1111 S. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, with a Memorial service at 5:00 PM with the Rev. Frank Sayford officiating. Interment will be private. In remembrance, the family requests you share his support of clean water initiatives by making a donation to https://Waterkeeper.org/ in his name. Photos and tributes may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019