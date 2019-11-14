Home

Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Inc
145 Tennis Ave
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-0595
Gayle Michener Obituary
Gayle Michener of Amber, PA Passed away on 11/4/19 in Spring City, PA at the age of 82. She was born in Abington, PA Daughter of the late Henry L. Fabry and the late Sarae (nee Collins) and was wife of the late Henry Michener. Gayle graduated from Ambler High School in 1955 and Lansdale School of Business, then worked at Keasby and Mattison for several years. She was employed as a secretary for Henry L. Fabry, Inc., and the Upper Dublin School District at Ft. Washington elementary as a playground aide for 20 years. She was a Member of Jarrettown United Methodist Church and The Ladies Auxillary of Kensington-Kadosh Commandry No. 54. Gayle is survived by daughter Sue Bellini (Mark) of Spring City, PA, daughter Robin Michener of Ambler, PA, her Sister Diane McFarland (David) of Schwenksville, PA, and grandchildren Christopher Bellini, Nicholas Bellini and Emma Bellini. A Funeral service officiated by Pastor Bob Strauss will be at Jarrettown United Methodist Church, 1460 Limekiln Pike, Dresher PA, on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11AM. Family and friends may call from 10AM to 11AM at the church. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at Jarrettown United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Montgomery County SPCA or The Nature Conservancy. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Ambler, PA
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019
