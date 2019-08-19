Home

Gene Chapalas

Gene Chapalas Obituary
Gene Haverson Chapalas [78] passed away Sunday, August 18th. She is survived by her husband, Philip Chapalas, children Lee Susan Spiegel and Noell Amy Helm, as well as her loving son-in-law James Robert Spiegel. She is also survived by grandchildren Jennifer Spiegel (Josh) Berman and Emily Beth Spiegel, and great-grandchildren, Jacob Louis and Abby Rose Berman. Funeral services will be held at Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park, Wednesday August 21st at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019
