George A. Discavage, 86, of East Norriton, Pa passed away suddenly on Friday, August 9, 2019. George was born on August 12, 1932 in Shaft, Pa to the late Albert & Anna (nee Bernotski) Discavage. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflict and then worked as a machinist for Micro-Coax Cable in Trappe, Pa until his retirement. George was a member of the former Amvets Post #7 in Shenandoah, Pa. Preceding him in death was his wife, Rosemarie (nee Stines) Discavage in 2005, and an infant daughter, Victoria Rose Discavage in 1965. George leaves behind a son, George W. Discavage with his wife Jean Ann of Glenside, Pa, his brothers, Albert, Joseph, and Thomas Discavage all of Shenandoah Heights, a sister, Irene Ann Discavage of Shenandoah Heights, and his grandsons, William and Kevin. Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11am in St. Casimir’s Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10am at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Avenue, Ardsley, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. 40 N. Jardin St, Shenandoah, PA is handling the arrangements For further information please visit: www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019