George R. White, Jr. of Wyndmoor, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 at the age of 95 with Janice, his loving wife of 33 years, at his side. In addition to his wife, Janice, he is survived by his children, George R. White III (Ritchie) and wife Deborah, Wendy McCluskey and husband Richard, and Carla White. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Adam McCluskey and wife Samantha, and Katherine (Kate) McCluskey. George was pre-deceased by his former wife, Margaret (Peggy) Wessels and his sister, Mary White Haslam. George was born in Philadelphia June 25, 1924 to parents George R. White, Sr. and Mary I. White (nee Rulon-Miller). He graduated from Germantown Academy in 1942 and entered the University of Pennsylvania for one term before being called by Uncle Sam. He spent the next 3 1/2 years in the Army Air Corp and trained as a Power Turret and Gunsight Mechanic. He was stationed in Japan after the war and never forgot the devastation of Hiroshima. For the rest of his life, his experiences during WWll were among his most powerful memories. He joined Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1947, and spent his career in the insurance industry, retiring from CIGNA Corporation in 1986 as an officer of the Company. George had an abundance of energy and a dedication to public service, primarily in emergency response organizations. He volunteered for a continuous 72 years at the Philadelphia Second Alarmers Association, which provides rest and rehab to the Philadelphia Fire and Police Department at all extra alarm fires and other major incidents in the city. He spent 15 years as Chief of that organization and served as President of the Board of Directors for a number of years. He also ran as a volunteer at the Springfield Ambulance Association for 20 years. There he was an EMT and appointed Deputy Chief. In addition, he volunteered for the City of Philadelphia in the office of Emergency Preparedness. As a member of the Philadelphia Rotary Club he served on the Handicapped Persons Committee. George was passionate about the outdoors and was a life-long hunter, fisherman, and environmentalist. As a young man he hunted pheasant and duck in Pennsylvania, and fished for bluefish and flounder in New Jersey. Later in life, he would travel once a year to Wyoming to hunt elk, deer and antelope, and fish with his son in New Hampshire for striped bass. These were the times that brought him the most joy. As he aged, he took up reading and became a student of American history. He always had a hunting dog by his side, usually a beloved golden retriever. George embodied the principles of hard work, honesty, and integrity. He always was a good provider for both his family and his community. He was passionate about his hobbies and loved a good party. You could count on him for a prank, or a joke gift, and a good laugh. We are all grateful that George was able to be active well into his 90’s (he was 90 years old on his last hunting trip to Wyoming). A life well-lived! A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chestnut Hill when it is safe to gather. Memorials in George’s name may be made to the Nature Conservancy, Philadelphia Second Alarmers Assn., or Wyoming Wildlife Federation.



