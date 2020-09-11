Beloved son, brother and husband Gerald Clement Reddy III, 56, died September 2, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Florida, following a significant illness. Jerry was born October 2, 1963, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Jessica and Gerald Reddy Jr. He grew up in Mt. Airy and Willow Grove. He graduated from Upper Moreland High School and the Eastern Center for Arts and Technology in 1981 and attended Montgomery County Community College. Jerry loved the ocean. He and the love of his life, his wife Marlene, lived for several years in Brigantine, New Jersey, where their favorite pastimes were boating and fishing, before escaping Northeastern winters for Florida in 2000. Jerry was a skilled tree surgeon, cook, mechanic and woodworker who could fix or build just about anything. He had an infectious sense of humor and a huge heart and always did his best to help others in need. He was a devoted and deeply cherished son, a loving husband and a fiercely proud and protective big brother. Jerry is survived by his parents, Jessica and Gerald Reddy, his sister, Melanie Moran (Chris), his nephew Declan, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Reddy, and his grandparents, William and Marcella Wolf and Gerald and Arlene Reddy. The family will not be holding a memorial service. Tribute donations in Jerry’s name may be sent to the Peggy Adams Rescue League, 3100/3200 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL, or online at www.peggyadams.org
.