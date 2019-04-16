Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Schmeltzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Schmeltzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine Schmeltzer Obituary
Geraldine “Gerri” M. Schmeltzer (nee Conroy), April 14, 2019. Age 55. Wife of William C. Schmeltzer and mother of Rose and Nicole Schmeltzer. Sister of Mary M. Conroy, Patricia A. Buck (Michael), Barbara J. Conroy (Bob), Thomas J. Conroy Jr. (Laura), and Theresa Staney (Rick). She is also survived by beloved friend Michele Ritter and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing on Monday, April 22 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 146 Rector St., Philadelphia. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment is in Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Friends of St. John the Baptist, 146 Rector St., Philadelphia, PA 19127. Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now