Giuseppe “Joe” Colelli, 86, of Ambler, PA, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Angelina (Bevivino) Colelli. Joe was born in Maida, Italy on January 3, 1933 to the late Gregorio and Anna (Sirianni) Colelli. Joe was the owner of Colelli Landscaping and was a member of the Sons of Italy Club. He loved tending to all his trees, plants and flowers. Along with his wife, Joe is survived by his three children: Greg Colelli, Vincent Colelli and Anna Bradley (Tim); five granddaughters: Brianna, Kaylee, Francesca, Claudia, Ashley; two grandsons: Joey and Jayden; two sisters: Angela Paone and Rosa Raineri. He was predeceased by a brother Francesco Colelli. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at the Church. Entombment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery Mausoleum, Norristown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joe to the National Centre for Padre Pio, 111 Barto Road, Barto, PA 19504 or to St. Anthony of Padua Church at the above address.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 5, 2019