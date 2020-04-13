|
Glenn C. Shockley passed away peacefully at Holy Redeemer Hospice on April 4, 2020 at the age of 67 after a brief, but courageously fought, battle with gastric cancer. His wife Nancy was with him. A 40 year resident of Penllyn, Lower Gwynedd, PA, Glenn was born in Norristown, PA on June 12, 1952 to Shellis P. and Helen E. (Betz) Shockley. He graduated from A. D. Eisenhower High School in Norristown and attended Montgomery County Community College. He was employed by the Peruzzi Automotive Group for nearly 20 years. Prior to that, he was the Director of Parts Administration for Iveco Trucks of North America and started his automotive and truck parts career as parts manager at Maginnis Imports in Horsham, PA. Glenn was an excellent bowler and golfer and enjoyed reading and travel. He restored a 1974 MG Midget sports car that became a prize winner at local car shows. An animal lover, he was a volunteer at the Philadelphia Zoo for a number of years. Cherished by his wife of nearly 43 years, Nancy, Glenn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Glenn is survived by a brother, Shellis P. Shockley (Jo) of Eagleville, PA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Wayne. Although he created for us a treasury of wonderful memories, the absence of his smile, sense of humor, energy, intelligence, respect for others, kindness and hugs will be felt by his family and friends forever. Funeral services will be private. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Remembrance gifts should be directed to the Morris Animal refuge, 1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia PA 19147 or the Wissahickon Public Library, 650 Skippack Pk, Blue Bell PA 19422. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020