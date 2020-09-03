Grace Mary Faaet, age 63, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in Fort Wayne, Indiana on August 20, 2020 after a 3+ year battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She was born in July 1957 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Joseph R. and Jeanne F. Faaet. She graduated from Upper Moreland High School in 1975 and from Mansfield University in 1979. Grace is survived by her brother Joseph R. Faaet 3rd of Middletown, DE. Grace, an athlete herself in high school and college, loved sports, including basketball, hockey, baseball and most of all, football. She was a big fan of the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers, Phillies and Eagles. The Eagles 2018 Super Bowl championship was a dream come true and a major bright spot as she was going through chemotherapy at the time. Grace rescued 7 cats during her lifetime and gave them all a loving home in return for their unconditional love. Their playful antics were a constant source of delight and entertainment for her. Grace very much enjoyed the peaceful community of Fort Wayne, but she did miss the pizza and Philly cheesesteaks from back home. Grace loved the music of Dan Fogelberg, Creedence Clearwater Revival and the Allman Brothers Band. Grace had a quiet, unassuming manner, but she had a very quick and sarcastic wit that those close to her really appreciated. She also had an excellent memory and was really good with numbers. Grace hated funerals and didn’t want one, but she would have been pleased to have donations made in her memory to the animal shelter where she adopted many of her beloved cats, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, 3020 Hillegas Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808. She will be remembered as a caring sister and a great friend.



