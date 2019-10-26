Home

Gretchen (Lindberg) Wilbur, 62, on October 5, 2019, Gretchen Wilbur passed away after a two-and-a-half-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Mount Vernon, WA, and was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School; Skagit Valley College; and the University of Washington, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Subsequently, she moved to Philadelphia in the 1980s to pursue a career in art and graphic design. In 1992, she married Hayden M. Wilbur. Their wedding took place in Salzburg, Austria; and upon their return to the United States, Gretchen joined the Atlantic Communications Group as Managing Director of Graphic Design and retired from the company as President in 2017 when her health began to fail. Gretchen was a nature lover, avid hiker, and yoga enthusiast. She and her husband travelled the world, visiting over 40 countries throughout their 28 years of marriage. Her “trip of a lifetime” was an African safari to the Masai Mara, in Kenya, in 2016. She is survived by her husband and business partner, Hayden M Wilbur, of Oreland, PA; her father Norman Lindberg and his spouse, Harriet; brother Stephen Lindberg, MD, and wife Mary; two sisters Teresa Morey and husband Paul and Tami Small; and lifelong friend Dorothy (Turnbull) Cozelman, all from Washington state. Interment was in Washington. A private Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the North Hills Country Club, 99 Station Ave., Glenside, PA 19038 on Saturday, October 26, at 11 am. William R. May Funeral Home Glenside~North Wales www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019
